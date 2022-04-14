Kwik Trip

The former Green Acres Motel at this site was razed earlier this spring to make way for a new, larger Kwik Trip gas station. Construction will begin in June.

SPOONER – The south end of town will soon be home to a new Kwik Trip gas station in Spooner.

The current Kwik Trip gas station, located at the intersection of Highways 63 and 70, is very congested and busy, said Kwik Trip Vice President Scott Teigen.

