Construction open house

SPOONER – Join the Spooner Area School District at two new construction community open houses at the Spooner Elementary and Middle schools.

The first open house will be at the elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. The middle school open house will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments