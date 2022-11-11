...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt early
veering to northwest then to north late this afternoon. Waves 6
to 10 ft early decreasing to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Third-grade teacher Jesi Brewer was recognized at the Nov. 7 Spooner School Board meeting for her leadership in teaching by (L) Supt. David Aslyn and Elementary School Principal Chris Berghammer.
Tate Nordback (center), a Spooner Middle School paraprofessional who also works in the health office, was recognized for her positive support in the school by (L) Supt. David Aslyn and Principal Josh Fizel
Regan Kohler
Josh Tischer (center) was recognized Monday night for his innovative teaching in the Spooner High School technology education department by Supt. David Aslyn (L) and Principal Dennis Scherz.
Regan Kohler
