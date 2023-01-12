SPOONER – The Spooner Area School District will be able to accommodate five open enrollment seats for the 2023-24 school year per grade level from grades 4K through 12.

At the School Board’s Monday, Jan. 9 Committee of the Whole meeting, Supt. Dr. David Aslyn said school districts are obligated in January to look at what they can provide for availability for general and special education students. The projections are based on current enrollment and staffing.

