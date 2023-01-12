Supt. Dr. David Aslyn (L) and Elementary School Principal Chris Berghammer recognized elementary school art teacher Annette Sellner for her unique class opportunities and pitching in wherever needed around the school at the Jan. 9 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Supt. Dr. David Aslyn (L) and Middle School Principal Josh Fizel recognized Mariah Skogstad, a long-term eighth-grade substitute teacher, for her work in building relationships with students and her positive attitude Monday night.
Supt. Dr. David Aslyn recognized high school foreign language teacher Maria Nelson for her success communicating with students and parents with limited English language proficiency, mentoring and plan development.
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
Dr. David Aslyn and High School Principal Dennis Scherz recognized Bill Allard for his great job maintaining the building, his positive attitude and dedication to his work.
Regan Kohler
SPOONER – The Spooner Area School District will be able to accommodate five open enrollment seats for the 2023-24 school year per grade level from grades 4K through 12.
At the School Board’s Monday, Jan. 9 Committee of the Whole meeting, Supt. Dr. David Aslyn said school districts are obligated in January to look at what they can provide for availability for general and special education students. The projections are based on current enrollment and staffing.
