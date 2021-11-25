SPOONER– Spooner Area School District’s board has adjusted its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation procedures, with the net result that children would spend less time out of school, especially those who are quarantined simply due to a potential exposure.
A key part of the change is that quarantining in some circumstances becomes a choice of the parents rather than a requirement.
Positive cases still will be excluded from school, as directed by Washburn County Public Health. Students with symptoms used to be excluded from school for 10 days from the onset of symptoms but now will be quarantined until they have gone 24 hours without symptoms.
Students and staff who are close contacts to someone with COVID-19 but who do not have any symptoms can choose whether or not to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.
However, if they develop symptoms, the first rule kicks in, quarantining until they are symptom-free for 24 hours. Families will be notified if their child potentially has been exposed to the disease.
If the exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 is within their household, then the jurisdiction is through the county health department, which will decide when the students or staff can return to school.
“Close contacts” has a different definition depending on the grade. In the elementary school, it would be all of the students since they tend to move around and interact with each other often. All staff with 6 feet of the positive case for 15 minutes or more would be considered a close contact.
At the middle school, students or staff with 6 feet would be close contacts. Fifth-graders follow the cohort model of the elementary school, while seating charts are used for those in sixth through eighth grade.
Seating charts also are used in the high school, so the 6-foot rule would apply there, too.
