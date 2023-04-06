The Spooner Elementary School Leadership Team (Liliana Scaffidi, Eli Kolthoff, Savannah Norton, Owen Johnson, Jaelyn Fizel, Sophia Kidd, Sam Leckel, Owen Ott and Lacee Stafford) were recognized for being great role models for their peers to shape SES into a safe and fun place to learn. Pictured with the team are Supt. David Aslyn (back left) and Principal Chris Berghammer.
Middle School Principal Josh Fizel (R) and Supt. David Aslyn recognized eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher Denean Burkett for 28 years of connecting with students, meeting their needs and creating a good learning environment. Burkett is retiring at the end of this school year.
The Spooner High School Art Club was recognized for their involvement in many local events and fundraising by the School Board on April 3. L-R: Art Club advisor Christine Sik, Supt. David Aslyn, member Tabitha Johnson, President Victoria LaBrie and Principal Dennis Scherz. Not pictured: Art Club Vice President Jaelyn Lindemann, Secretary Nina Sprenger, Treasurer Mischa Swonger and members Alyza Bluse and Piper Norris.
The Spooner Elementary School Leadership Team (Liliana Scaffidi, Eli Kolthoff, Savannah Norton, Owen Johnson, Jaelyn Fizel, Sophia Kidd, Sam Leckel, Owen Ott and Lacee Stafford) were recognized for being great role models for their peers to shape SES into a safe and fun place to learn. Pictured with the team are Supt. David Aslyn (back left) and Principal Chris Berghammer.
Middle School Principal Josh Fizel (R) and Supt. David Aslyn recognized eighth-grade English Language Arts teacher Denean Burkett for 28 years of connecting with students, meeting their needs and creating a good learning environment. Burkett is retiring at the end of this school year.
The Spooner High School Art Club was recognized for their involvement in many local events and fundraising by the School Board on April 3. L-R: Art Club advisor Christine Sik, Supt. David Aslyn, member Tabitha Johnson, President Victoria LaBrie and Principal Dennis Scherz. Not pictured: Art Club Vice President Jaelyn Lindemann, Secretary Nina Sprenger, Treasurer Mischa Swonger and members Alyza Bluse and Piper Norris.
SPOONER — The Spooner Area School District’s Character Strong social-emotional learning and character curriculum may expand into grades sixth through eight.
The district currently has this research-based program, which is a curriculum that offers opportunities for exploration in social interaction, problem solving, conflict resolution, decision making and self-regulation, already in place in the elementary school and fifth grade. It is also a tool for teachers and students to connect on a daily basis, which ties in with the district’s mission statement of preparing each student for a successful future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.