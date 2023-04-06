SPOONER — The Spooner Area School District’s Character Strong social-emotional learning and character curriculum may expand into grades sixth through eight.

The district currently has this research-based program, which is a curriculum that offers opportunities for exploration in social interaction, problem solving, conflict resolution, decision making and self-regulation, already in place in the elementary school and fifth grade. It is also a tool for teachers and students to connect on a daily basis, which ties in with the district’s mission statement of preparing each student for a successful future.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments