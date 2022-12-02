Red kettle

There is always joy in seeing the satisfaction in the faces of young children as they add their donations and know that they are helping someone. Shown are Taylor, Flynn and Freya Karpenske and Debbe Thompson.

 Bob Wanek

SPOONER – It is that time of the year to share with our less fortunate neighbors in Washburn County.

Heading up the county Salvation Army red kettle drive are Connie Brabec and Jim Schrieber, who have done this for many years. The money goes for many needs: lodging and housing (101 nights donated), food assistance (20 served), transportation and utilities (175 served), other assistance (14 served) and special projects (310 served).

