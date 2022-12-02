...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
There is always joy in seeing the satisfaction in the faces of young children as they add their donations and know that they are helping someone. Shown are Taylor, Flynn and Freya Karpenske and Debbe Thompson.
SPOONER – It is that time of the year to share with our less fortunate neighbors in Washburn County.
Heading up the county Salvation Army red kettle drive are Connie Brabec and Jim Schrieber, who have done this for many years. The money goes for many needs: lodging and housing (101 nights donated), food assistance (20 served), transportation and utilities (175 served), other assistance (14 served) and special projects (310 served).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.