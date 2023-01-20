SHELL LAKE — “It’s a cephalopod from the Cambrian Period, the one after the Proterozoic Period several million years ago,” the researcher from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse told me.

I don’t know if she thought she was talking to another card-carrying paleontologist, but I was glad she couldn’t see my deer-in-the-headlights look over the phone.

