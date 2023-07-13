Everybody loves a parade, and the Saturday, July 8 Spooner Rodeo Parade brought thousands to the community. Parade spectators lined Highway 63 from one end of town to the other, cheering horses and riders, bands, Rodeo Royalty and more.
The next generation is stepping up for the Spooner Rodeo. Not that long ago the Rodeo Parade was headed by charter Rodeo Committee Member Bob LeMoine and stock contractor Bob Barnes. This year, their sons were in the saddle as Bob LeMoine, the 2023 Spooner Rodeo Committee Person of the Year, and Marty Barnes, now heading Barnes PRCA Rodeo, led the parade through town.
What would a parade be without pretty girls? On Saturday, the winning smiles and friendly waves belonged to Spooner Rodeo Royalty, Princess Leila Smith and Queen Gloria Stumph, as they rode in the Spooner Rodeo Parade.
Bill Thornley
Leading the Spooner Rodeo Parade and getting loud cheers for their service, area veterans held the American flag high and proud as they marched through along the Highway 63 parade route.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
