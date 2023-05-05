SPOONER - The Washburn County Highway Department will be closing Swiss Chalet Road in Bashaw Township from County Highway B to the Burnett and Washburn county line for paving operations.

The dates will be Monday, May 8, to Wednesday, May 10, for 24 hours per day. Expect delays and plan accordingly. Swiss Chalet Road will be completely closed during this time frame.

