STANBERRY - The Washburn County Highway Department has announced the CN Railroad is having delays with the track repairs on County Highway M. The highway will remain closed at the tracks by Stanberry through the end of the day Saturday, July 15.

Highway M has been closed north of Stanberry for railroad track crossing repairs since Thursday, July 13. Access is available from both sides of the tracks, but the tracks are not passable during this time.

  

