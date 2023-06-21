Road work

SPOONER — The Washburn County Highway Department will be closing roads for construction work now through Nov. 1 for work on County Highway F.

County Highway F will be closed between County Highway K and Highway 53 for pulverizing, shaping, paving and shouldering from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Expect intermittent full closures during those times.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments