The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential
to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak
ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
SPOONER — The Washburn County Highway Department will be closing roads for construction work now through Nov. 1 for work on County Highway F.
County Highway F will be closed between County Highway K and Highway 53 for pulverizing, shaping, paving and shouldering from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Expect intermittent full closures during those times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.