The 490-acre lake that gives the community of Stone Lake its name has risen to the point this year where it’s causing damage to shorelines and to some homes, and is giving shoreowners anxiety.
Statistics kept by the Shore Owners of Stone Lake Association (SOSLA) show that the lake this year is almost 5 feet higher than its 20-year low point in 2012-13. The water body, 49 feet deep at its maximum, is a “seepage lake” with no surface water outlet.
One of the most visible signs of the upward trend is the swimming beach near Avery Pond, on Lake Road about one-half mile north of Hwy. 70. It has been used by local residents for many years.
But this year there is no beach, only a slim rocky shoreline that is almost entirely covered by water. The nearby culvert that runs beneath the road and connects the Avert Pond to the lake is almost full.
“There’s a consensus here on Stone Lake that the water’s as high as it has ever been and maybe a little higher,” said Cathie Erickson, an SOSLA board member. “There’s a large rock near the bridge between Stone Lake and Avery Pond that locals use as a ‘measuring’ tool.
“Many shoreowners are concerned about erosion along the shoreline caused by the combination of high water and wave action, as there has been a noticeable increase in boat traffic this summer,” Erickson said. “Our lake association’s approach to dealing with this so far has been increased communications about the impact of waves on shorelines, and we plan to offer a written document that property owners can share with their renters and guests.
“Ice damage to properties over the past winter was also severe due to the high water,” Erickson added. “Most of our residents have witnessed the cycles of high and low water levels and hope that the water will again go down naturally, but that will take several years.
“A few properties have had more significant impacts such as flooded basements, but to the best of my knowledge they’re dealing with those situations individually,” Erickson said.
Allan Rosenwald, who owns a shoreline residence on the south end of the lake, said, “Our shoreline has eroded, no question about it. Certainly it (the water) is the highest I’ve ever seen in the 25 years we’ve owned our home here. Other people who’ve lived here a lot longer said they’ve never seen anything higher.
“Not all that long ago, the lake was so low that people were extending their docks,” he said. “That’s Mother Nature. Several years ago the shoreowners paid to dredge the channel between Little and Big Stone Lakes because you couldn’t (navigate) it. There’s sure not a problem now.”
SOSLA President John Ryan said, “There have been no independent studies of the lake water elevations. However, we have been monitoring the lake level for approximately 20 years, which shows a long-term cycle of high and low levels over the period.”
By September 4, the lake level had reached almost 6 inches higher than the last high water mark in 2002 but since then has receded slightly, he said.
“There is no inlet or outlet to the lake, other than a small inflow stream in the spring,” Ryan said. “Stone Lake is fed by precipitation and springs in the lakebed. These springs are fed by aquifers under the ground. The aquifers have filled up.
“With additional rainfall and snow from recent years, the ground has become more saturated and caused more runoff into surrounding ponds and lakes. Trees and vegetation absorb much of the precipitation in drier years.
“There have been several homes and garages on the lake that have experienced some damage. If the water continues to rise, some homeowners say they will face major consequences to their property.
“A big issue that many shoreowners face is the erosion of their lakeshore. Numerous trees are dying, and some are falling into the lake, because of root saturation along the lakeshore,” Ryan said.
“We have reached out to the DNR for input,” he said. “As for an option to drain a portion of the lake, it would be extremely costly, require an engineering study, and could take years. A big issue would be where any excess water could even be drained.
“The Lakeshore Owners Association has spent a lot of time discussing ways that we can minimize lakeshore damage. The most effective means is to keep boat and other watercraft speeds down, and away from the shoreline.
“However, DNR regulations alone are not sufficient to reduce shoreline erosion under our current circumstances, so the Shore Owners Association is encouraging boaters to limit all wake generating activities, such as tubing, water skiing and jet skiing, to the center of the lake,” Ryan said.
