Savannah

Country artist Savannah Rae will bring her music to the 69th Spooner Rodeo this summer, performing the hits that are climbing the charts, July 6-8.

 Contributed

SPOONER — Savannah Rae is an all-American country singer-songwriter who proudly hails from San Antonio. She is red-hot right now, burning up the country music charts with hits like “Soft Place to Land,” “Typical Texas Girl” and “All Hat.” She has gained more than 14,400 monthly listeners on Spotify. She released her first single in 2019. Rae promotes her music career on her thesavannahrae Instagram page, which has amassed 50,000 followers.

Spooner Rodeo fans will get the chance to enjoy her music this summer as she entertains at the 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo July 6-8.

