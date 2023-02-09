Annex

The Spooner Annex building on Beaverbrook Avenue (by the fairgrounds) is the future site of the Spooner Senior Center.

 Regan Kohler

SPOONER – The remodeling of the Spooner Annex building, future home of the Spooner Senior Center, is underway.

The Washburn County Board approved turning the vacant building on Beaverbrook Avenue near the fairgrounds, which used to house county offices until the new Shell Lake services building was built, into a new senior center. The current Spooner Senior Center on Oak Street was getting to be too small and inefficient to accommodate the growing senior population in the area. The center serves a high number of people for in-person dining as well as Meals on Wheels deliveries, and a commercial kitchen is now necessary to continue to provide these services. They also needed more room for fitness classes and events, and the current site is not handicap-accessible and has limited parking.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments