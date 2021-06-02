SPOONER– Abigail Hessil has been working in the coffee business for seven years. She is now gearing up to go out on her own as the owner of Redemption Coffeehouse & Roastery in Spooner.
The business launches just in time for the busy Memorial Day Weekend.
Redemption Coffeehouse & Roastery is located just north of Spooner at N5837 Hwy. 63, the site of Poor Richard’s Antiques.
Poor Richard is Richard Melton, Hessil’s grandfather.
The building is a refurbished shipping container with the inside made specifically for a coffee shop.
“I found the building in New York,” Hessil said. “So, we took a 24-hour ride east to New York. I decided I loved it, so we spent 7 1/2 hours packing it. We used a crane.
“We’ve done quite a bit of renovation,” said Hessil. “We put in a new floor, a roaster, a cabinet. This was a fully functioning Starbucks for three years.
“We fixed it all up, cleaned it all up, and customized it for what I am doing.”
Hessil roasts all of her own coffee to offer unique flavor.
And Redemption Coffeehouse & Roastery is not a single building.
For those who would like to order their coffee and relax outside on site, there is also rooftop seating. For customers more comfortable sitting inside, there is a new indoors shed for seating.
When Hessil was looking for a location to begin the new business, Poor Richard’s Antiques jumped out as a natural place to set up shop.
“Poor Richard’s Antiques has been in Spooner for so long, it is well known,” she said. “I have so many memories here growing up.
“I used to sell lemonade here. I used to get semi-trucks to honk as they passed by. My handprints as a child are in the cement!
“It’s so cool to be able to partner with Grandpa.”
Hessil is the daughter of Andrew and Kate Melton. A 2017 graduate of Spooner High School, she was married in 2019 to Jackson Hessil from Tomah, who she met at college.
When COVID-19 hit, the newly married couple decided to move back to Hessil’s Spooner hometown.
The name of the business, Redemption Coffeehouse & Roastery, reflects Hessil and her family’s deep Christian faith.
“Redemption Coffee & Roastery … I just felt like the Lord gave me that name,” she said. “I wrote it down on a napkin. The fact that we are opening is testimony to God working.
“This is so cool. I want this to be a place where people can feel like they fit in.
“I worked at Alley Cats in Spooner with Robert and Michelle Ortman,” Hessil said. “They loved the business, they loved the people. I want that here. I want this to be a place where anybody can come and say they fit here and feel comfortable.
“Good coffee can transform someone’s day,” Hessil added.
Offerings
Redemption Coffee offers a full coffee bar menu, including frappé, iced coffee, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and espresso. There are dozens of coffee flavors to choose from.
“We’ll have eight different flavors of ice cream from West’s Dairy,” Hessil said. “I’ll be roasting my own coffee – that makes me a little different. I’ll have a lot more control of my product.”
Redemption Coffee’s “soft opening” was Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with the Grand Opening on Thursday, May 27.
Hours
Hours for the business will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’ll be open Memorial Day Weekend,” said Hessil excitedly. “Hopefully all goes well. I’ll be walking in faith. This will be whatever God wants it to be. And I love doing it.”
