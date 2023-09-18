Red Cross

SPOONER — The Spooner Area Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1790 Scribner St., on Thursday, Sept. 21, from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Visit the Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org (enter “Spooner”), or call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment.

  

