BIRCHWOOD - Join Master Naturalist Steve Betchkal to explore facts about birds Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at the Loch Lomond Beach Club in Birchwood.

During this free, interactive, family-friendly program hosted by the Red Cedar Lakes Association, participants will discover more about Wisconsin birds, from migration to anatomy to song.

