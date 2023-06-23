...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The Bum and His Bindle, a bronze sculpture by Jim Palmer, a 1951 Spooner High School graduate, was unveiled during Railroad Heritage Day on June 17, at the Railroad Memories Museum. With the sculpture are (L-R) Palmer’s cousin Jeanie Palmer-Hutcheson and friends Cynthia and Bart Halverson and Betty Kronlund and Tim Belter, chairman of Friends of Railroad Park and president of the Railroad Memories Museum.
The history of many local families are linked to the railroad in Spooner. On Railroad Heritage Day, the Ripley family, John, Jennifer and daughter Isabella, took some time to visit the Railroad Memories Museum.
Jerry Perkins spent three years creating the incredibly detailed diorama recreating the heyday of the Spooner railroad yards, from the depot and roundhouse to individuals trains and much, much more. He was on hand to watch many enjoy his creation at Railroad Heritage Day June 17.
The Bum and His Bindle, a bronze sculpture by Jim Palmer, a 1951 Spooner High School graduate, was unveiled during Railroad Heritage Day on June 17, at the Railroad Memories Museum. With the sculpture are (L-R) Palmer’s cousin Jeanie Palmer-Hutcheson and friends Cynthia and Bart Halverson and Betty Kronlund and Tim Belter, chairman of Friends of Railroad Park and president of the Railroad Memories Museum.
Bill Thornley
Outside the Railroad Memories Museum on a sunny Saturday, June 17, Brad Patchin cooked up brats and hot dogs for visitors to Railroad Heritage Day.
Bill Thornley
The history of many local families are linked to the railroad in Spooner. On Railroad Heritage Day, the Ripley family, John, Jennifer and daughter Isabella, took some time to visit the Railroad Memories Museum.
Bill Thornley
Jerry Perkins spent three years creating the incredibly detailed diorama recreating the heyday of the Spooner railroad yards, from the depot and roundhouse to individuals trains and much, much more. He was on hand to watch many enjoy his creation at Railroad Heritage Day June 17.
Bill Thornley
Railroad Memories Museum volunteers Ken Staves, Terri Reiter and Tim Belter sold tasty brats and hot dogs to the many visitors at Railroad Heritage Day.
SPOONER — Spooner’s railroad history was celebrated on Saturday, June 17, at the Railroad Memories Museum during Railroad Heritage Day. And it didn’t take too much imagination to let yourself drift into yesterday, feeling the tremor under your feet as the big iron horses rumbled through the yards. One could almost feel the ghosts of the past looking on as visitors marveled at the incredible collection of railroad artifacts at the museum.
Terri Reiter, chairman of the Railroad Park Board and secretary of the Friends of the Railroad Park, greeted the visitors as they arrived. Also welcoming visitors and answering numerous questions was Tim Belter, chairman of Friends of Railroad Park and president of the Railroad Memories Museum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.