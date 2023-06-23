SPOONER — Spooner’s railroad history was celebrated on Saturday, June 17, at the Railroad Memories Museum during Railroad Heritage Day. And it didn’t take too much imagination to let yourself drift into yesterday, feeling the tremor under your feet as the big iron horses rumbled through the yards. One could almost feel the ghosts of the past looking on as visitors marveled at the incredible collection of railroad artifacts at the museum.

Terri Reiter, chairman of the Railroad Park Board and secretary of the Friends of the Railroad Park, greeted the visitors as they arrived. Also welcoming visitors and answering numerous questions was Tim Belter, chairman of Friends of Railroad Park and president of the Railroad Memories Museum.

