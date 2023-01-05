...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and waves
4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Attendees (L-R) – Dr. Brian Gaskill, Kyle O’Brien, Mike Schafer, Sen.-elect Romaine Quinn, Rep. Dave Armstrong, Clint Miller, Cindy Rouzer, Michelle Martin and Becky Busch.
SPOONER — Representatives from Spooner Health and Kyle O’Brien, senior vice president of Government Relations with the Wisconsin Hospital Association, had the opportunity to meet with Sen.-elect Romaine Quinn and Rep. Dave Armstrong on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health, opened the meeting with introductions. Other attendees from Spooner Health included Clint Miller (BSN chief nursing officer), Rebecca Busch (chief financial officer), Cindy Rouzer (Human Resources director), Dr. Brian Gaskill (board member/chief of staff) and Michelle Martin (Public Relations & Marketing director).
