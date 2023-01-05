Visit

Attendees (L-R) – Dr. Brian Gaskill, Kyle O’Brien, Mike Schafer, Sen.-elect Romaine Quinn, Rep. Dave Armstrong, Clint Miller, Cindy Rouzer, Michelle Martin and Becky Busch.

SPOONER — Representatives from Spooner Health and Kyle O’Brien, senior vice president of Government Relations with the Wisconsin Hospital Association, had the opportunity to meet with Sen.-elect Romaine Quinn and Rep. Dave Armstrong on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Mike Schafer, CEO of Spooner Health, opened the meeting with introductions. Other attendees from Spooner Health included Clint Miller (BSN chief nursing officer), Rebecca Busch (chief financial officer), Cindy Rouzer (Human Resources director), Dr. Brian Gaskill (board member/chief of staff) and Michelle Martin (Public Relations & Marketing director).

