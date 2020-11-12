Layers of fabric are precisely cut. Red, white, blue. Triangles, rectangles, squares.
Soldiers band together to help construct a COVID-19 hospital in Afghanistan.
A quilt top takes shape, hours and hours of stitching, of piecing, the seams and points carefully matched. The quilt is layered: top, batting, backing.
Soldiers spread out among 21 bases – in Afghanistan, yes, and Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. They help build, they help deconstruct, whatever their particular mission is.
Quilting flows across the quilt, melding together layers into comfort.
While the 150 soldiers of the Spooner- and Ashland-based Wisconsin Army National Guard 829th Engineer Company, were overseas on an almost-year-long deployment, women across the region crafted Quilts of Valor for them. On a Saturday last month they were displayed at Faith Lutheran Church, an tactile outpouring of support for the soldiers.
The “829 We Care” spelled out in large letters on the wall only stated the obvious.
The quilts are awaiting distribution to the troops, and the extras will be passed on to other veterans.
The quilts are made to the specifications of the national Quilts of Valor program. The group of women who pieced them at the church crafted 71 of the quilts, and women throughout the area and among the quilting shops, including 45 from a quilting group in Hayward.
One woman, Kathy Wayne of Menomonie, made 20 quilts. Two more made nine.
Making the quilts took on added poignancy during this time of COVID-19 and of general unrest nationall.
“With the unrest in America, I think this is a great way for an American woman, an American quilter, to show this troops that America still cares. And it’s still strong. There’s strength there still, there’s caring still,” said one of the organizers, Colette Piskie of Spooner.
“So it’s it’s been a real heartwarming project. And as I saw them come in, it’s humbling to see the magnitude of this outreach,” she said.
A quilt can take 40 hours to make.
“You’re in solitude, basically you’re at your sewing machine and you’re alone,” Piskie said. “You have a lot of time to reflect, and I’ve heard other people say that they reflect upon their freedoms as a woman and they think a lot about the deployed unit – what they’re undergoing, the different conditions that they’re living under, the danger, what their families are going through. So there’s a lot of inner examination, and there’s a lot of patriotism that just kind of pours out. Some of the ladies do put notes on their quilts, special note to a soldier.”
She recalls years ago when a soldier received a quilt and he told his mom, “I didn’t think anyone cared anymore.”
Piskie got a call from the mom, who urged her to keep making the quilts.
If a soldier has a bad day, the quilt shows that people care, Piskie said.
“Since the Revolutionary War, we have sent our soldiers off with a quilt,” she said. “In the beginning, it was warmth and shelter, a bed. Very few of those survived from the Revolutionary or even the Civil War. And when they come back, they were so dirty and so tattered, or infested, or whatever.
“So it wasn’t until World War II that some of those Quilts of Valor started to survive. And during World War Two, they sold squares for the war effort, and people would sign their name on a block. So we have some of those to prove that this has happened.
The soldiers equate the quilts with comfort, and they are more than a casual covering. They become a companion along life’s highway, a steady friend during cancer, perhaps, or low times.
Some even take them with through their end times, as local veteran Cecil Scribner did when it was laid on his casket instead of flowers.
“So they take on a deeper meaning for some of these guys,” Piskie said.
