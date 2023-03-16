Quam

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Arts Center will host Randy Sabien and Shell Lake native Roxy Stouffer-Cruz for an evening of music at the Erika Quam Memorial Theater in Shell Lake Saturday, March 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Expect everything from fiddle tunes to smooth jazz. Stouffer-Cruz and Sabien’s talents run the gamut of surprise and possibility to fun.

