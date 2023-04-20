Red pine

SPOONER — The Washburn County Land & Water Conservation Department is holding its 2023 tree, shrub and wildflower sale.

There are a number of conifers, trees and shrubs and plant pots for sale, though some have already sold out. The sales are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The maximum order is eight bundles (200 trees) per species.

