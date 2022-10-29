Plane

This plane parked on the Shell Lake Airport runway had damage to it’s wing after striking a deer.

 Dave Zeug

SHELL LAKE — An unusual accident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when a plane struck a deer while landing on the Shell Lake Airport runway.

“This is only the third time it’s happened over many years,” said Airport Manager Gerry Winch.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments