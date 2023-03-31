Library

SHELL LAKE — Did you know that the oldest Dairy Queen in Wisconsin can be found in Lake Nebagamon? Or that Sayner is the birthplace of the snowmobile? Northern Wisconsin is full of history, culture and natural splendor, and this spring and summer, you can discover it all — with help from your local library!

Launching in late April, the Library Passport Program from the Northern Waters Library Network invites you to stop in at any Northern Waters library and pick up a passport. Make sure to bring your passport with you as you travel throughout northern Wisconsin this spring and summer and get a stamp at each library you visit. Collect 10 different stamps and you’ll be given an entry form to submit for a prize drawing. You could win gas cards, Wisconsin-themed travel books, road trip supplies and much more.

