WASHBURN COUNTY – There are a number of municipalities with uncontested incumbent races coming up at the Tuesday, April 5 election, and one village race with three candidates for two seats.

The City of Spooner sees Mayor Gary Cuskey, District 1 Alderperson Richard Coquillette and District 2 Alderpersons Carol Blizzard Dunn and Daryl P. Gabriel all running again for City Council.

