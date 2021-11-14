As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are expressing gratitude by giving back to children in need around the world. For those who are including Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts as part of their holiday, more than 4,000 drop-off sites will soon be open.
Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. A step-by-step guide is on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” webpage at samaritanspurse.org. The website also has a list of locations and times where the boxes can be dropped off, searchable by city or zip code.
“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
The shoeboxes can be dropped off at Spooner Wesleyan Church, 1100 W. Maple St. (Hwy. 70) at the following times:
Monday, Nov. 15: 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16: 3 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18: 1 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19: 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to noon
Sunday, Nov. 21: Noon to 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22: Noon to 2 p.m.
