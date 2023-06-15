...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
SPRINGBROOK — The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network and University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension invite you to join them at an open house hosted by Leading Edge Veterinary Services, located 18 miles northeast of Spooner in Washburn County, on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This educational event will emphasize large animal health care practices, a cattle-handling demonstration and an innovative alternative to making farm calls. Food and refreshments will be available, as well.
A facility tour of the large animal treatment area, cattle care and stress-free cattle-handling facility will be featured. Tours starting at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. are available by pre-registering on their website, https://www.leadingedgevets.com/about-4. RSVP ahead of time and select which tour fits your schedule best. Another popular communications tool is their Facebook page.
