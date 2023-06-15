Horse
M104

SPRINGBROOK — The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network and University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension invite you to join them at an open house hosted by Leading Edge Veterinary Services, located 18 miles northeast of Spooner in Washburn County, on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This educational event will emphasize large animal health care practices, a cattle-handling demonstration and an innovative alternative to making farm calls. Food and refreshments will be available, as well.

A facility tour of the large animal treatment area, cattle care and stress-free cattle-handling facility will be featured. Tours starting at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. are available by pre-registering on their website, https://www.leadingedgevets.com/about-4. RSVP ahead of time and select which tour fits your schedule best. Another popular communications tool is their Facebook page.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments