...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
SPOONER – Michael O. Swonger, 47, Spooner, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OWI)-fifth offense.
According to the State Patrol, a trooper came upon a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a running car partially over the curb in a yard on Highway 70 at Summit Street in Spooner on Saturday, Oct. 8, around 4:11 a.m. The trooper observed open intoxicants in the vehicle and a heavy odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver. Swonger refused to perform two of the standard field sobriety tests and also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test, according to the State Patrol. Swonger was arrested for OWI fifth offense and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood, and then to the Washburn County Jail.
