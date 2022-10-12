SPOONER – Michael O. Swonger, 47, Spooner, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OWI)-fifth offense.

According to the State Patrol, a trooper came upon a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a running car partially over the curb in a yard on Highway 70 at Summit Street in Spooner on Saturday, Oct. 8, around 4:11 a.m. The trooper observed open intoxicants in the vehicle and a heavy odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver. Swonger refused to perform two of the standard field sobriety tests and also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test, according to the State Patrol. Swonger was arrested for OWI fifth offense and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of his blood, and then to the Washburn County Jail.

