Keynote speaker DNR wildlife educator Christian Cold will share tips on protecting wildlife habitat at the Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference June 23.

SPOONER — This year’s Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference celebrates a 25-year partnership between lake and river advocates, conservation organizations, natural resource agencies and the University of Wisconsin-Extension, encouraging lake stewardship in the region. This single-day educational conference will be held in person on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Spooner High School.

Every year, the Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference provides an opportunity to learn more about lake ecology, hear updates on invasive species and network with people involved in protecting water quality. The event offers current information about fisheries, lake protection and other evolving topics. This year’s conference will not include a virtual option, but for those wishing to attend in person, registration includes a light continental breakfast during check-in, lunch and time for networking with experts, exhibitors and each other throughout the day.

