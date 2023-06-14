...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Keynote speaker DNR wildlife educator Christian Cold will share tips on protecting wildlife habitat at the Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference June 23.
SPOONER — This year’s Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference celebrates a 25-year partnership between lake and river advocates, conservation organizations, natural resource agencies and the University of Wisconsin-Extension, encouraging lake stewardship in the region. This single-day educational conference will be held in person on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Spooner High School.
Every year, the Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference provides an opportunity to learn more about lake ecology, hear updates on invasive species and network with people involved in protecting water quality. The event offers current information about fisheries, lake protection and other evolving topics. This year’s conference will not include a virtual option, but for those wishing to attend in person, registration includes a light continental breakfast during check-in, lunch and time for networking with experts, exhibitors and each other throughout the day.
