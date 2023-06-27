Police

MINONG – A potential sexual predator was arrested with the help of a nonprofit organization on Tuesday, June 27.

According to the Washburn County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call on Saturday, June 24, from Bikers Against Predators (BAP), a nonprofit that conducts online undercover chats. A representative from BAP advised that a male, later identified as Edward Lamber, 56, had arrived at their location to meet with their decoy, who was posing as a 13-year-old female, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. The meeting was arranged in Minong Township after Lambert messaged the decoy online.

