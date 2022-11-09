...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to midnight
CST Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 3
The ribbon cutting for the new Kwik Trip on the south end of Spooner was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and included District Leader Layne Froehlich (far left), CEO Don Zietlow (fourth from left), Mayor Gary Cuskey (center), Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart and Washburn County Tourism Executive Director Kaitlyn Hanson (next to Cuskey), along with many of the Spooner store's employees.
The ribbon cutting for the new Kwik Trip on the south end of Spooner was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and included District Leader Layne Froehlich (far left), CEO Don Zietlow (fourth from left), Mayor Gary Cuskey (center), Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart and Washburn County Tourism Executive Director Kaitlyn Hanson (next to Cuskey), along with many of the Spooner store's employees.
Regan Kohler
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow tells the story of the convenience store and gas station's origins at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
SPOONER – The new Kwik Trip convenience store opened Nov. 3 on the south end of Spooner, and the store was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The new store is located at N4809 Hwy. 63, where the Green Acres Motel used to be. Kwik Trip Vice President Scott Teigen said the company chose this site because the south end of town had a lot of activity, and the current Kwik Trip, which opened 20 years ago on the corner of highways 70 and 63, is very congested and busy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.