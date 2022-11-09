SPOONER – The new Kwik Trip convenience store opened Nov. 3 on the south end of Spooner, and the store was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The new store is located at N4809 Hwy. 63, where the Green Acres Motel used to be. Kwik Trip Vice President Scott Teigen said the company chose this site because the south end of town had a lot of activity, and the current Kwik Trip, which opened 20 years ago on the corner of highways 70 and 63, is very congested and busy.

