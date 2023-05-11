SPOONER — The 2023 Leadership Washburn County class graduated on Thursday, May 4, with a ceremony at Round Man Brewing Co. in Spooner.

Leadership Washburn County is a nine-month program that prepares future leaders in the community. The group attends a monthly class, starting with an overnight retreat at Heartwood Resort in Trego, and participants learn about different aspects of the county, including government, business, education, health care and agriculture.

