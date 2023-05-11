The 2023 Leadership Washburn County graduates celebrated their graduation on May 4 at Round Man: Alexander Cox, Blain Churchill, Sarah Hansen, Jamie Ingham, Kaylea Kidder, Joy Melton, Forrest Schraufnagel, Lauren Hartwig, Ashley Schmidt, Valerie VanderBent and Trish Vasquez. Not pictured: Kelley Escamilla.
Regan Kohler
Crystal Rohde of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission was the keynote speaker at the LWC graduation Thursday night.
Leadership Washburn County board member Dr. David Aslyn welcomed everyone to the ceremony.
SPOONER — The 2023 Leadership Washburn County class graduated on Thursday, May 4, with a ceremony at Round Man Brewing Co. in Spooner.
Leadership Washburn County is a nine-month program that prepares future leaders in the community. The group attends a monthly class, starting with an overnight retreat at Heartwood Resort in Trego, and participants learn about different aspects of the county, including government, business, education, health care and agriculture.
