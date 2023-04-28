Seminar

Neighbor to Neighbor recently hosted a seminar on scams to the senior citizens community.

SPOONER — Does it seem that you are receiving more unwanted phone calls from people claiming to be with Medicare, Social Security, the IRS or some other official-sounding agency? Or from someone claiming to be your grandchild who is in trouble and needs money? Or more e-mails claiming you have won a prize from a retailer?

It’s not your imagination. Telephone and Internet scams are increasing at an alarming rate, and many of them are targeted at seniors, according to Dakota (Cody) Dorn, a Spooner police officer who presented a seminar called S.T.O.P. Senior Frauds & Scams on Wednesday, April 19, for volunteers and staff of Neighbor to Neighbor in Spooner.

