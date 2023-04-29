...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including
the following counties, in northeast Minnesota, Cook and Lake. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain that fell Friday night in northwest Wisconsin will
continue to move downstream this weekend and may cause
further rises in waterways, especially those that drain into
Lake Superior along the South Shore. The Minnesota Arrowhead
continues to have a deep and primed snow pack containing two
to six inches of liquid equivalent water content that could
enhance runoff into creeks and streams in far northeast
Minnesota this weekend from additional rainfall and spring
melting. Inland northwest Wisconsin continues to see very
high soil saturation so any additional moderate to locally
heavy rainfall through Sunday could cause ponding of water.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
