The National Day of Prayer events will be held in Shell Lake and Spooner on Thursday, May 4.

The first will be at 7 a.m. at Cornerstone Church in Spooner, followed by Spooner and Shell Lake city halls at noon and Lake Park Alliance Church in Shell Lake at 7 p.m.

