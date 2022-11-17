The Sarona United Methodist Church held its third-annual Moving for Missions 5K run and 2-mile walk on Sept. 10. Proceeds from this year’s event went to Shell Lake Elementary School, with $1,000 given to the Positive Parenting Program to offset the cost of meals to the attending families. Pictured from left are pre-kindergarten teacher Tammy Holman, church representative Janet Klipp, Elementary School Principal Heather Cox and Jacquie Buchmann of the Lakeland Family Resource Center.
A $500 donation from the Moving for Missions 5K was given to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office for the kids program. Pictured are Janet Klipp and Sheriff Dennis Stuart. A $500 check was also sent to the Birchwood Food Pantry as part of a matching grant. Last year, Moving for Missions donated $700 to the Shell Lake Arts Center for seven $100 scholarships to the summer piano camp program. This was done in honor of Sarona United Methodist Church organist Jean Hentsch.
