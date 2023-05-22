Morpheus

Morpheus

 John Engstrom

SHELL LAKE — On Saturday, June 3, the Shell Lake Arts Center is having a fundraiser to kick off its new capital campaign called “Act II: The Best is Yet to Come!” from 6 to 10 p.m.

The center has been developing plans to update the facilities for the future decades. This event will reveal the new look and functionality River Valley Architects of Eau Claire has designed.

