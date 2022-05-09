Round two of the Monday, May 9 storms will happen around 6 to 8 p.m. this evening.
The first storm hit Washburn County around 11 a.m., with large hail and strong winds.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AITKIN CROW WING PINE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, BRAINERD, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE, AND SPOONER. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, EAST LAKE,, LENA LAKE,, HINCKLEY AND, BIG SANDY LAKE AREAS.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Washburn and Burnett Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hertel, or 17 miles west of Spooner, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Hertel around 605 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Webb Lake Wisconsin and Trego. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
