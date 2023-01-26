The Spooner United Methodist group members who traveled to Biago were Rev. Ferdinand Serra and Billie LaBumbard (leaders), Andrea Schullo, Lyza Serra and Terri Reiter. Philippine partners were Rev. Darlito Mapalo, Pastor Eric and MaeBelle Loresco, Rev. Antonio Pacheco, Rev. Antonino Marzan and Bishop Rev. Joey Lapitan.
Spooner United Methodist Church helped distribute supplies to Biago Elementary School. Pictured with the class are Spooner church members Billie LaBumbard, Andrea Schullo, Lyza Serra and Terri Reiter.
SPOONER — The mission of the United Methodist Church is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
Local churches and extension ministries of the church provide the most significant arenas through which disciple-making occurs. As missionaries of Spooner United Methodist Church, a group went as vessels of the Lord to bring healing, hope and blessings to extend the church mission, along with Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Biago, to the entire population of Bigao, City of Ilagan, Isabela, and its neighboring barangays (barrios).
