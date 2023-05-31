Right: In honor of those who died, Joe Roberts, commander of American Legion Moe-Miller Post #12, was among the speakers at the Memorial Day services held Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park.
Right: Each headstone represents a life given in service of their country. The markers were decorated during Memorial Day services at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Ceremony on Saturday, May 27.
Members of the Spooner Area Honor Guard took their place in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica during Memorial Day.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
John Oscar of the Spooner Area Honor Guard offered a salute in honor of veterans who gave their all during the Spooner Memorial Day observation on Monday.
Bill Thornley
For many, Memorial Day is a time to remember those who served. A lot of people at Memorial Day services in Spooner took a few moments to search the wall for the names of family and friends.
Bill Thornley
“Taps” rang out at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Ceremony, played by veteran Jerry Atherton of Rice Lake.
Bill Thornley
With hands covering their hearts, people on the hill overlooking the ceremony saluted the flag at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Bill Thornley
