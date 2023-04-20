Dan Rosenbush

SPOONER – Longtime Spooner Middle School teacher Dan Rosenbush passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday night, April 19.

Rosenbush served in the Spooner Area School District for 30 years as a teacher and coach. He was the husband of Spooner High School teacher and FFA advisor Susie Olson-Rosenbush.

