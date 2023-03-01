...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Washburn County Board Chair Tom Mackie and Shell Lake Mayor Sally Peterson enjoyed chatting with people at the Community Center during the Governor’s Fishing Opener May 7.
SHELL LAKE - Washburn County Board Chair Tom Mackie, a longtime board member, former teacher and well-known in the community, passed away, it was announced by the county Wednesday, March 1.
County Board First Vice Chair Dave Wilson said, "I wish to publicly thank Mr. Mackie and his family for over 30 years of public service to the county of Washburn and its citizens. There will definitely be sadness felt by all those who knew Tom and as we pay respects, we hope to continue walking in his footsteps to provide the leadership to Washburn County that Tom would be proud of."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.