Officials

Washburn County Board Chair Tom Mackie and Shell Lake Mayor Sally Peterson enjoyed chatting with people at the Community Center during the Governor’s Fishing Opener May 7.

 Regan Kohler

SHELL LAKE - Washburn County Board Chair Tom Mackie, a longtime board member, former teacher and well-known in the community, passed away, it was announced by the county Wednesday, March 1.

County Board First Vice Chair Dave Wilson said, "I wish to publicly thank Mr. Mackie and his family for over 30 years of public service to the county of Washburn and its citizens. There will definitely be sadness felt by all those who knew Tom and as we pay respects, we hope to continue walking in his footsteps to provide the leadership to Washburn County that Tom would be proud of."

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments