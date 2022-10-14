MINONG – The Great Lakes Timber Professionals organization, along with Ericson Logging and other companies, hosted its annual Log a Load for Kids event Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7, at the Washburn County Highway remote shop in Minong, where students from schools across northwestern Wisconsin learned about the logging industry.

This is a group of professional loggers from Wisconsin and Michigan who buy a timber sale, donate their time, machinery usage and fuel to cut a patch of forest while demonstrating the industry to the students.

