Max Ericson of Ericson Logging describes to Winter School students how the equipment is used to take down trees at the Log a Load for Kids event Thursday, Oct. 6, in the forest of Minong. The students said seeing the trees fall down was their favorite part. For more photos of Log a Load, visit spooneradvocate.com
Regan Kohler
Students from Maple School District learned how to identify different species of pine trees Thursday afternoon near the Washburn County Highway Department’s remote shop in Minong.
Regan Kohler
Taking a “load” off, students sat on the downed timber while learning about logging equipment Thursday.
Regan Kohler
Doug Borst of Ericson Logging and Northwood School student Jeremiah take a ride in a UTV during Log a Load Thursday.
Regan Kohler
Bess and Schatzi, whose owner, Cliff, is a horse logger, were a focal point of the Log a Load event last week.
MINONG – The Great Lakes Timber Professionals organization, along with Ericson Logging and other companies, hosted its annual Log a Load for Kids event Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7, at the Washburn County Highway remote shop in Minong, where students from schools across northwestern Wisconsin learned about the logging industry.
This is a group of professional loggers from Wisconsin and Michigan who buy a timber sale, donate their time, machinery usage and fuel to cut a patch of forest while demonstrating the industry to the students.
