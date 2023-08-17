Art

“Peace and Circumstances” by Phillip Odden

DECORAH, Iowa — Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, announced the Best of Show Award and Jurors Choice Awards for “Embellishment,” a special show that focuses on the importance of detail in folk art.

Phillip Odden of Barronett received a Juror’s Choice Award for his “Peace and Circumstances” carving.

  

