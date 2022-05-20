Owl

Ron Grams, a taxidermist out of Springbrook, donated this mounted snowy owl to Hunt Hill.

SARONA - The Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona is a place to preserve natural resources and wildlife habitat in the area.

Many items are donated to the sanctuary, and one local artist who is a regular is taxidermist Ron Grams, who owns Grams Taxidermy in Springbrook.

