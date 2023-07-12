Scholarship

L-R: Abby Schoonover, Traci Schoonover, pilot Hunter Johnson, Instructor Dave Nielsen

SHELL LAKE — Shell Lake student Hunter Johnson is the recipient of the first Mark T. Schoonover Memorial Flight Scholarship, with funding to complete his private pilot license.

Johnson, son of Matthew and Rose Johnson, is a 17-year-old taking his flight training at the Shell Lake Airport with local flight instructor Dave Nielsen.

  

