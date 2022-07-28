Artist Roger Nielsen works at his studio in Madge on a portrait titled, “He Was a Builder of Houses.” The painting was of his father, Knud, a Danish immigrant who moved to America at age 16. Much of Nielsen’s paintings center around his Danish ancestry and the country’s history.
Regan Kohler
“Celebrating my Danish Heritage” is Roger Nielsen’s exhibit at the Museum of Danish America in Iowa. This is the title painting, showcasing Nielsen himself on a Viking-themed background.
SARONA – Roger Nielsen, an artist out of Madge Township who celebrates his Danish heritage and ancestry through his drawings and paintings, is the featured artist at the Museum of Danish America in Elk River, Iowa.
Nielsen’s father, Knud, came to America from Denmark at age 16 with only a footlocker carrying his belongings. He worked hard to learn the English language and forge a career and future for himself and his wife in Minneapolis. Knud learned the carpenter trade and overcame a speech impediment along with learning a new language, passing on his work ethic to his children.
