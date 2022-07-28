SARONA – Roger Nielsen, an artist out of Madge Township who celebrates his Danish heritage and ancestry through his drawings and paintings, is the featured artist at the Museum of Danish America in Elk River, Iowa.

Nielsen’s father, Knud, came to America from Denmark at age 16 with only a footlocker carrying his belongings. He worked hard to learn the English language and forge a career and future for himself and his wife in Minneapolis. Knud learned the carpenter trade and overcame a speech impediment along with learning a new language, passing on his work ethic to his children.

