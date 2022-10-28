With the help of the Spooner-Trego Lions Club, Spooner Middle School students packed boxes of supplies for survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida. This was just one of many stations throughout the school on Oct. 21 for Wellness Day, and events included flag football, geocaching, weight training, artwork and more.
Spooner Middle School students learned yoga as one of many healthy living activities during Wellness Day Friday, Oct. 21.
Regan Kohler
Students guessed what pelt belong to different animals (pictured here, raccoon) with teacher Dan Rosenbush Friday afternoon during Wellness Day.
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
Students tried their hands at playing the ukelele in the music room.
Regan Kohler
Fall crafts were popular during Wellness Day.
Regan Kohler
Video game fitness challenged middle school students to different sports and dance games.
Regan Kohler
The Antholz Gym was full of students learning pickleball Friday afternoon.
