Hides

Donated deer hides that will be sold to help support Camp Rosholt near Wausau.

 Dave Zeug

SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake and Spooner/Trego Lions Clubs wish to thank all the deer hunters who donated their deer hides to the clubs this year. Over 800 hides were donated to the clubs this year.

The Lions also want to recognize the 11 businesses that donated space at their businesses for dropping the hides off.



