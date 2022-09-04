The Spooner-Trego Lions Club recognized their leaders over the years. The club has carried out many local projects. These require time and organization of members for success. The club has always appreciated the local support by businesses and individuals. This friendly cooperation makes Spooner and Trego great places to live. Shown are President Brandi Haupt presenting the Birch Sturm to Jessi Robotti for 11 years of various officer levels of responsibility.
Fifty years of membership by Lions Club member Bob Wanek has seen many tasks completed. One community event for the area was to sponsor the Vikings and Packers football team to a benefit basketball game at the Antholz Gym on Feb. 10, 1979. There was standing room only, followed by a steak supper for the teams and members. It was a great night for all. The Lions congratulate Wanek on 50 years of dedication to the Lions Club and the community and thank him for his service.
Bob Wanek
Brandi Haupt
Outstanding team effort wins an award for the many projects they completed together. Shown are Marie and Phil Schuettpelz with John Richter accepting a plaque for their ambitious efforts this year.
Bob Wanek
Spooner-Trego Lions Club President Brandi Haupt also awarded the Birch Sturm to John Richter, whose friendly leadership has strengthened the club.
